Shiv Sena mouthpiece hits out at Modi over his ‘correcting the mistakes’ remark

MUMBAI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was “correcting the mistakes” made after Independence, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticised him, saying destroying the old does not mean creating a new history.

An editorial in Saamana said searching for “mistakes” after Independence meant destroying everything that was done to build the country in the last 50-60 years and rewriting history how leaders want today.

Modi on January 23 unveiled a hologram statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate and said the country was correcting “mistakes” made after independence. He added efforts were made to erase the contribution of “several great personalities” along with the nation’s heritage and culture.

The Sena mouthpiece said those speaking about the fight for Independence were not involved in it while Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not even exist. Questioning Modi’s statement, the Sena asked if the construction of a new Parliament and relocating the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers, were mistakes the government was rectifying.

“The Parliament building is connected to the freedom struggle. Many great leaders who were involved in the fight are associated with the building. It is witness to many important decisions... the Constitution Assembly. When Modi was elected as prime minister, he stood at the steps of the same building and got emotional. But this building is a mistake that Modi is correcting by building a new Parliament house.”

BJP leaders as a policy do not respond to criticism in Saamana.

