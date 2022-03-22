Home / India News / Evening brief: G-23 leaders hold talks with Sonia Gandhi, another meeting likely soon and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: G-23 leaders hold talks with Sonia Gandhi, another meeting likely soon and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

G-23 leaders hold talks with Sonia Gandhi, another meeting likely soon

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met a few dissident leaders of the party at her residence in Delhi. Read more 

India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Russian invasion but Quad response strong: Biden

The members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad were extremely strong in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while India’s position on the issue was “somewhat shaky". Read more  

Delhi is world's most polluted capital, 35 Indian cities in top 50: Report

New Delhi continued to be the world’s most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year followed by Dhaka, N’Djamena, Dushanbe and Muscat in 2021. Read more 

Steve Smith leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid to achieve incredible Test batting record

Australia's batting sensation Steve Smith has scored three half-centuries in three Tests against Pakistan but a century continues to elude him. Read more  

Alia Bhatt's yoga coach shares post and pre-workout stretches that you can easily do at home: Watch video

Stretching your body before and after working out is as essential as exercise itself. Watch more 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonia gandhi congress
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out