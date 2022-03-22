Evening brief: G-23 leaders hold talks with Sonia Gandhi, another meeting likely soon and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

G-23 leaders hold talks with Sonia Gandhi, another meeting likely soon

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met a few dissident leaders of the party at her residence in Delhi. Read more

India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Russian invasion but Quad response strong: Biden

The members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad were extremely strong in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while India’s position on the issue was “somewhat shaky". Read more

Delhi is world's most polluted capital, 35 Indian cities in top 50: Report

New Delhi continued to be the world’s most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year followed by Dhaka, N’Djamena, Dushanbe and Muscat in 2021. Read more

Steve Smith leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid to achieve incredible Test batting record

Australia's batting sensation Steve Smith has scored three half-centuries in three Tests against Pakistan but a century continues to elude him. Read more

Alia Bhatt's yoga coach shares post and pre-workout stretches that you can easily do at home: Watch video

Stretching your body before and after working out is as essential as exercise itself. Watch more