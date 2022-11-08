Evening brief: IAF chief flies in Rafale jet at Indo-French exercise in Jodhpur, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We need 4.5 generation aircraft’: IAF chief as he flies in Rafale in Jodhpur

Enhancing bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flew in an IAF's Rafale fighter jet, while French Air chief Gen Stéphane Mille took off in an Indian Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft during 'Garuda VIl' bilateral exercise in Jodhpur on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. Read more

Vijayan writes to Modi for help in releasing Indians held hostage in Africa

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his help for the release of 16 Indian seafarers held hostage in Equatorial Guinea in Africa. Read more

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the Anand Marriage Act, 2016, will be implemented in true letter and spirit for Sikhs to register their marriages in the state. Read more

Over 40 million have cast early ballots in US midterm elections: What it means

More than 40 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of midterm elections today, the US elections project said. The number of early ballots has surpassed the numbers from two years ago as US votes to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate. Read more

This new feature of YouTube Shorts will enhance viewing experience on TV

Get ready to have a double dose of entertainment at home. Google's video platform YouTube is coming up with a great feature for this. With the help of new feature, users will be able to enjoy entertaining YouTube shorts of 60 seconds or less on the big screen TV present at their home. Read more

Mrunal Thakur shifts focus to South: There’s so much more to be offered and explored

The positive response to her Telugu debut Sita Ramam has instilled a new confidence in Mrunal Thakur to expand her horizons in the regional film industry. While the actor has shifted her focus down South, she is not planning to put Bollywood on the backburner. Read more

‘Whenever there is pressure…’: Not Kohli or Suryakumar, Mohammad Kaif names India's ‘X-Factor’ for semifinal vs England

Team India will look to carry forward the momentum as they stand two wins away from the T20 World Cup. The team will lock horns with England in the semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday and predictions for the same has already begun. Going into the semifinal all eyes will be on India's in-form batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. Read more

Common sports injuries, signs to watch out for, treatment and prevention tips

Sports injuries have been classically defined as a new or recurring musculoskeletal complaint or concussion incurred during taking part in any kind of sports, physical training and exercise that demands medical attention. It can be classified in different ways - direct and indirect, contact and non- contact, minor and major sports injury. Read more

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 officially unveiled, will soon launch in India

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will use the same engine as the 650 Twins. The motorcycle is designed as a cruiser and will be the new flagship for the manufacturer. Read more

Web story: Beautiful Sabyasachi brides from Bollywood

Take a look at some beautiful Sabyasachi brides from Bollywood. Read more

