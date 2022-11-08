This new feature of YouTube Shorts will enhance viewing experience on TV

Get ready to have a double dose of entertainment at home. Google's video platform YouTube is coming up with a great feature for this. With the help of new feature, users will be able to enjoy entertaining YouTube shorts of 60 seconds or less on the big screen TV present at their home. This latest feature of YouTube will work on TVs launched in the year 2019 or later.

Announcing the roll over, YouTube's Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan stated in a blog post, “Bringing Shorts to our community has transformed the way people create and watch video on YouTube. When we introduced this new format, we optimized the experience for the mobile creator and viewer. Today, we’re expanding viewing access to Shorts to our fastest growing surface: the TV screen.”

Black space will not appear on the screen

As of now, YouTube shorts are played on the TV in vertical format, while the TV is in a landscape mode. While watching shorts on TV, there is a lot of black space on both sides of the screen.

After trying several user interface designs to play shorts on TV without black space, Google finalized the customized shorts experience. It manages the black space on the screen very well while watching shorts. Google said that this design will double the fun of watching shorts on TV.

Watch YouTube shorts on TV following the given steps:

Step 1- First of all open, YouTube app on TV.

Step 2- Go to shorts with the help of TV remote. Here you will see recommended YouTube shorts videos.

Step 3- Here you click on the video you want to watch.

Step 4- If users want, they can also go to the creator's channel and watch YouTube shorts through the shorts tab.

