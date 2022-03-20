Evening brief: IMD issues warning over Cyclone Asani, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Asani: IMD issues warning as parts of Andaman experience rain, strong winds

As coastal areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclone Asani, which is likely to intensify within 24 hours, the local administration is making necessary arrangements on a war-footing. Read more

Pramod Sawant may take oath as Goa CM on March 24: Report

Pramod Sawant is likely to take oath as the Goa chief minister on March 24, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party told Hindustan Times. The meeting of the BJP Legislative party has been scheduled for Monday. Read more

Israel PM Naftali Bennett accepts PM Modi’s invite; To visit India on April 2

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first-ever visit to India on April 2. Naftali is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi during their meeting at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year. Watch more

Pat Cummins gives his verdict on KKR naming Shreyas Iyer as new captain for IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer, who was roped in for INR 12.25 crore at the mega auction last month in Bengaluru, among the 20 other played signed by KKR, was picked as the franchise's new skipper for the 2022 edition of the tournament and Australia's Pat Cummins, who as well was bought back by KKR, gave his verdict on the franchise's selection. Read more

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari shares brother's ordeal during exodus, says he 'died heartbroken'

As The Kashmir Files continues its successful run at the box office, its lead actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a message of appreciation for the film from his mother Dulari. Read more

Simple everyday habits to keep your brain young and healthy

There are some simple everyday things that can keep our brain in top shape and we should never eliminate them from our routine. Read more