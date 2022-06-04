Evening brief: IMD predicts heatwave in northwest, central India over 2-3 days, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IMD predicts heatwave in northwest, central India over 2-3 days; yellow alert for parts of Delhi

Several parts of India will continue to reel under scorching heatwave conditions, the weather department said on Saturday. After a short period of respite, there could be a new heatwave spell over northwest and central parts of the country over the next two-three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

Vizag gas leak: Naidu slams Jagan govt, demands action against culprits

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said strict action should be taken against people responsible for the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Vizag (Visakhapatnam), where at least 178 women workers fell ill. Read more

Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state is creating several controversial issues unnecessarily, adding that he is “disappointed in the way” the administration is functioning. Read more

Trafalgar Square evacuated: London cops clear area amid reports of 'loud bang'

British police on Saturday evacuated London's Trafalgar Square amid reports of 'loud bang' and a suspicious package being found. The police tweeted: "Officers are currently at Trafalgar Square where they have evacuated the scene. Please do not travel to the area." Read more

When Raj Kapoor got angry at wife for her opinion on Ram Teri Ganga Maili: 'Krishnaji sikhayegi film banana'

Late actor Raj Kapoor once got angry at his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor after she didn't like the climax of Ram Teri Ganga Maili. In an old interview, his daughter Rima Jain had revealed that reacting to her feedback, Raj had asked if Krishna will teach him how to make films. Read more

India needed 15-20 in final vs Pak. Miandad said 'Gaadi kyu dekh raha hai?': Ravi Shastri recalls World Series

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shared fond memories of the 1985 World Series, which India won and he was declared the Player of the Tournament. Read more

US F/A-18E Super Hornet crashes near China Lake: Fourth incident in 4 years

United States Navy pilot killed in Super Hornet fighter jet crash near China Lake, no civilians harmed. Last October, a navy Super Hornet from naval air station China Lake crashed. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON