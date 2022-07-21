Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Imp to know who is fact-checker, says Anurag Thakur on Zubair's Arrest, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Imp to know who is fact-checker, says Anurag Thakur on Zubair's Arrest, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Imp to differentiate between fact-checker, those who spread tension: Thakur

It is important to differentiate between a fact-checker and those who try to spread enmity in the garb of fact-checking, union information and broadcast minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Read more

'Despite Sonia Gandhi's offering…': P Chidambaram on why ED ended questioning

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no more questions after 3 pm and it was the central agency, and not the party present Sonia Gandhi, which concluded the questioning in the National Herald money laundering case on Thursday. Read more

'Break BJP's prison...': Fiery Mamata Banerjee fires 2024 election salvo

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Thursday the Bharatiya Janata Party would be 'swept away from power' courtesy a people's mandate in the 2024 general election. Read more

Topics
anurag thakur mohammed zubair
