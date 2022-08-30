Evening brief: Key accused in Moose Wala's killing detained in Azerbaijan, says Punjab Police and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Moose Wala's killing: Key accused detained in Azerbaijan, says Punjab Police

In a major breakthrough in the murder case of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab Police has claimed to have traced and detained key accused Sachin Thapan in Azerbaijan with the help of the central government. Read more

Dumka teenager murder: Jharkhand HC seeks report from DGP, asks cops to give security to victim's kin

The Jharkhand high court on Tuesday took cognisance of the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Dumka district and summoned director general of police Neeraj Sinha seeking a report on the matter. Read more

Mizoram teacher who stripped 6-yr-old girl of her school uniform suspended

A government school teacher in Mizoram arrested last week for stripping a six-year-old student of her school uniform and sending her home has been suspended for misconduct, the state’s school education department director H Lalthlangliana said on Tuesday. Read more

China deploys large military cargo aircraft to deliver aid to flood-hit Pakistan

China on Tuesday dispatched two of its largest military cargo aircraft, the Y-20, to deliver humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which is facing severe floods in large parts of the country. Read more

KBC 14 contestant cracks up Amitabh Bachchan with question about Jaya Bachchan: 'Aapko kaise maloom?'

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's recent episode a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if his wife Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri, used to accompany her during film shoots. Read more

Babar Azam's timid response to Indian journalist's question on Hardik Pandya after India beat Pakistan

Hardik Pandya's heroics with both and ball in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai still continues to be the talk of the town. The all-rounder earned plaudits from the who's who of the game after putting in a Player of the Match performance to lead India to a five-wicket victory. Read more

Cute Corgi dog throws stuffed toy at human to grab his attention. Watch

Dogs are attention-seeking animals who steal, chew, or swallow your things to attract attention. And your reaction to getting your stuff back, be it by chasing or yelling at them, is maybe what they want. Read more

