KBC 14 contestant cracks up Amitabh Bachchan with question about Jaya Bachchan: 'Aapko kaise maloom?'

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's recent episode a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if his wife Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri, used to accompany her during film shoots. Amitabh replied saying that Jaya's mother knew that she was working with a 'bharosemand hero (trustworthy hero). Also Read: When Jaya Bachchan said Amitabh Bachchan ‘frightened’ her. Watch their old video

During the episode, Amitabh welcomed, Jaipur's Sudhir Sharma, who works as a Superintendent of Customs, and joked “Aap yaha khel khelne aye hai, raid mat mariyega (Sir you are here to play the game. Please don't conduct a raid here).” Sudhir introduced his wife and said, “She is from the 1991 batch. She is my senior in office and home.”

Later Amitabh thanked all the women for doing such great work and said, “In earlier days, during a film shoot, only two women used to be present on the sets – the actress and her mother.” Hearing this, Sudhir asked if Jaya was also accompanied by her mother during the films shoot. Hearing this, Amitabh said, “Aapko Kaise maloom (How do you know about that)? (laughs) Unko pata tha bharosemand hero ke saath kaam kar rahi hai (She knew that her daughter is working with a trustworthy hero)."

Amitabh and Jaya first met during the filming of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film, Guddi. In the movie, Jaya played a star-stuck girl, who was madly in love with Dharmendra, who played himself. Dilip Kumar, Pran, Om Prakash, Ashok Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna, also appeared in the film. They have appeared together in several films. Some of them are Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Sholay (1975), and Mili (1975).

They are parents to actor Abhishek Bachchan, and entrepreneur and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda. They have three grandchildren – Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON