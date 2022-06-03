When Jaya Bachchan said Amitabh Bachchan ‘frightened’ her. Watch their old video

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo from his wedding day on social media to mark his and wife Jaya Bachchan’s wedding anniversary on Friday. The veteran actors have been married for 49 years. However, there was a time, when Jaya said she was not sure if the two will ever get married. Jaya and Amitabh appeared together in a 1998 episode of Simi Garewal’s celebrity talk show, where Jaya got candid about her relationship with Amitabh. Read more: Amitabh Bachchan shares pics with Jaya Bachchan, Navya from 'restricted' Holi celebrations

In an old video clip of the couple from the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, when asked by Simi if she knew she would marry Amitabh right away, Jaya replied, “I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened.”

Her answer left Amitabh surprised, and he kept on murmuring and asking her, “You got frightened?” When asked why she was frightened, Jaya said Amitabh was the only one she had met, who could dictate things to her, and she would allow it. She also admitted it was ‘love at first sight’ for her.

“When I first met him, I saw danger. I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me and I allow him to do that,” Jaya said, adding, “It’s not like he would dictate things to me, it’s just that even if he said somethings to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people.”

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan married in 1973.

Amitabh and Jaya first met during the filming of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film, Guddi. In the movie, Jaya played a star-stuck girl, who was madly in love with Dharmendra, who played himself. Dilip Kumar, Pran, Om Prakash, Ashok Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna, also appeared in the film.

On Thursday, Amitabh shared his and wife Jaya’s wedding photo on Instagram with the caption, “I wish to thank everyone for showering us with love and respect on Jaya and my wedding anniversary. I will not be able to respond to all the wishes, so kindly accept this as my response to all.” His granddaughter, Navya Nanda left heart emojis in the comment section of Amitabh’s post. She also shared a series of photo on her Instagram Stories of Jaya and Amitabh posing together.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are parents to actor Abhishek Bachchan, and entrepreneur and author Shweta Bachchan. They have three grandchildren – Agstya, Navya, and Aaradhya.

