Amitabh Bachchan shares pics with Jaya Bachchan, Navya from 'restricted' Holi celebrations due to 'passings' in family

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a bunch of pictures with his wife Jaya Bachchan. The photo was from the Holika Dahan ceremony from Thursday night and it also features their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda reacted to the photo. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Aamir Khan getting teary-eyed on watching Jhund: 'He has habit of getting over-excited')

Sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, “Holi ki anek anek shubkaamnayein (Best wishes for Holi).” In the picture, Amitabh is seen applying tilak on Jaya's forehead. Navya is also seen in the background. He shared more pictures on his blog.

Shweta commented on the picture, “How cute. Happy Holi.” One fan said, “Waah kya jodi hai (Wow, what a couple).” Another one said, “Navya ne kya sahi photobomb kara hai (Navya has photobombed this picture).” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On Thursday, Navya shared a photo from Holika Dahan ritual. In the picture, her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda was seen posing with some colour on her face, with flames in the background.

Navya Naveli Nanda shares her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda photo from Holika Dahan.

He also shared a note on his blog about the celebrations. “Holika burns amidst the moon in its brightness .. evil be destroyed .. peace and well being prevail .. the colours of Holi bring life and light .. and may the varied colours be the colours of our lives - bright shining and in the happiest of celebrations .. celebration shall be restricted .. passings in the family on the day .. distant form home .. and the protocol of the virus," he wrote.

While Jaya and Amitabh celebrated Holi together, their son and daughter-in-law Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are vacationing at an undisclosed location. The couple headed out for the holiday along with their daughter Aaradhya and even missed Shweta's birthday bash.

Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Jhund, which is directed by Nagraj Manjule and was released in theatres on March 4, 2022. While the film has been praised by critics, it didn't do too well at the box office. Amitabh will be seen next in Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34. The film will star Amitabh, Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film will also star actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

