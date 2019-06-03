On their wedding anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan reveals incredible story of why he married Jaya

Actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 46th wedding anniversary with wife Jaya Bachchan on Monday. The Bollywood couple isn’t known for frequent displays of affection but on Sunday night, Amitabh shared a special post on his blog about their wedding.

Talking about the unusual circumstances around their wedding, Amitabh revealed the real and rather unbelievable reason behind why he decided to tie the knot with Jaya Bachchan in 1973. He said that him, Jaya and their friends wanted to vacation in London but his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan told him he could go only after the two were married. Amitabh and Jaya were dating at that time.

Also read: After Katrina Kaif speaks about Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘very short shorts’, Sonam Kapoor comes to cousin’s defence

He said that he had promised his friends that if Zanjeer became a hit, he would take his friends on a holiday to London. “Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go,” he wrote on his blog. So Amitabh and Jaya decided to tie the knot the very next day and catch their flight to London at night.

“I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse... off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!,” he wrote.

Amitabh and Jaya have also worked together in films like Sholay, Silsila, Abhimaan, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and more. They have son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter, author Shweta Bachchan, together. Abhishek took to Instagram on Monday to wish his parents on their anniversary. He shared a picture of the two and captioned it, “Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting.”

Amitabh was last seen in Badla with Taapsee Pannu. The film was a commercial success and received good reviews as well. He will now be seen in Chehre.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 12:07 IST