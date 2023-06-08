Evening brief: Neighbour reveals details of Mumbai murder accused Manoj Sane, and all the latest news

'Kept to himself…': Neighbour reveals details of Mumbai murder accused Manoj Sane

As gory details emerge of the Mumbai murder that is uncannily similar to the shocking Shraddha Walkar case, the neighbour of the accused Manoj Sane revealed that the 56-year-old avoided interactions with people. Read more

Monsoon arrives in Kerala after 7-day delay; progress to be slow in 1st week

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on Thursday, seven days after it normally does, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said even as climate scientists and meteorologists have warned that it is expected to be a weak onset due to the severe Cyclone Biparjoy. Read more

36 people arrested for violence over Tipu Sultan post, says Kolhapur SP

The Kolhapur police have arrested 36 people and detained three juveniles in connection with the four criminal cases registered for Wednesday’s violence during a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb’s image along with an objectionable audio message on social media, a senior district police officer said on Thursday. Read more

Never Have I Ever Season 4 review: Too neat of an ending

We’ve all loved Devi Vishwakumar’s journey across the four seasons and three years of Never Have I Ever because she’s been a mess, a work-in-progress. Read more

Elephant and rhino lock horns in fierce fight. Watch

The internet is brimming with animal videos showcasing their diverse behaviors. Among these captivating clips, those depicting animals engaging in fights particularly captivate the attention of many viewers. Read more

Watch: 'Frustrated' Siraj throws ball back in anger after Smith stops him in delivery stride, Gavaskar lashes out

India began Day 2 of the World Test Championship final pretty much the way they ended Day 1: Erratic. For a bowling team, if there is ever a good time to strike, it is the opening hour of a new day. to rit was far from the case as Travis Head and Steve Smith continued to frustrate the opposition. Read more

