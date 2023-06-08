Evening brief: Neighbour reveals details of Mumbai murder accused Manoj Sane, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Kept to himself…': Neighbour reveals details of Mumbai murder accused Manoj Sane
As gory details emerge of the Mumbai murder that is uncannily similar to the shocking Shraddha Walkar case, the neighbour of the accused Manoj Sane revealed that the 56-year-old avoided interactions with people. Read more
Monsoon arrives in Kerala after 7-day delay; progress to be slow in 1st week
The monsoon arrived in Kerala on Thursday, seven days after it normally does, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said even as climate scientists and meteorologists have warned that it is expected to be a weak onset due to the severe Cyclone Biparjoy. Read more
36 people arrested for violence over Tipu Sultan post, says Kolhapur SP
The Kolhapur police have arrested 36 people and detained three juveniles in connection with the four criminal cases registered for Wednesday’s violence during a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb’s image along with an objectionable audio message on social media, a senior district police officer said on Thursday. Read more
Never Have I Ever Season 4 review: Too neat of an ending
We’ve all loved Devi Vishwakumar’s journey across the four seasons and three years of Never Have I Ever because she’s been a mess, a work-in-progress. Read more
Elephant and rhino lock horns in fierce fight. Watch
The internet is brimming with animal videos showcasing their diverse behaviors. Among these captivating clips, those depicting animals engaging in fights particularly captivate the attention of many viewers. Read more
Web Stories | Adipurush Makers To Reserve One Seat For Lord Hanuman
Watch: 'Frustrated' Siraj throws ball back in anger after Smith stops him in delivery stride, Gavaskar lashes out
India began Day 2 of the World Test Championship final pretty much the way they ended Day 1: Erratic. For a bowling team, if there is ever a good time to strike, it is the opening hour of a new day. to rit was far from the case as Travis Head and Steve Smith continued to frustrate the opposition. Read more