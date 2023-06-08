Home / Trending / Elephant and rhino lock horns in fierce fight. Watch

Elephant and rhino lock horns in fierce fight. Watch

By Vrinda Jain
Jun 08, 2023 03:47 PM IST

A viral video shows an elephant and a rhino getting into a fight. The video was shared on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda.

The internet is brimming with animal videos showcasing their diverse behaviors. Among these captivating clips, those depicting animals engaging in fights particularly captivate the attention of many viewers. Now, one such clip is going viral. It shows an elephant and a rhino engaging in a fierce battle and locking horns.

Elephant and rhino get into a fight.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
Elephant and rhino get into a fight.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

"'Clash of the Titans'" wrote Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda as he shared the clip on Twitter. The video captures an encounter between an elephant and a rhino. The scene unfolds as the two powerful creatures lock their eyes with each other. Suddenly, the rhino makes a bold move, attempting to charge towards the elephant. However, it abruptly halts. In a dramatic turn, the elephant launches its own attack. The video concludes with the rhino running away from the elephant.

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 36,000 times. The share has also been liked over 800 times. Many have also commented on the post.

An individual wrote, "What a fascinating clip, thanks for sharing." A second shared, "Wondering, did the rhino really think he had a chance? Usually, they'll go out of their way to avoid elephants." A third posted, "Overconfidence and arrogance rolled up together in Rhino. Probably it learned a lesson for its lifetime."

twitter rhino Twitter video elephant
twitter rhino Twitter video elephant + 2 more
