Mama elephant fights crocodile to save baby. Watch

Moms can go to any lengths to protect their babies. A video shared on Facebook shows how that is true not just for humans but for elephants too. The clip captures a mama elephant fighting a crocodile to save her baby who was drinking water. Mama elephant fights crocodile to save her baby.(Facebook/@ Dhananjaya Naranbadda)

Facebook user Dhananjaya Naranbadda posted the video. The video, captured from inside a car, shows the mama elephant standing in a muddle waterbody with her baby. Within moments, a crocodile appears from beneath the muddy water. Instantly, the gentle giant reacts and chases away the reptile.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has been viewed over 4.5 lakh times. Additionally, the video has received more than 9,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“Very rare to have the opportunity to video this,” read a comment by a Facebook user when translated to English from Sinhala. “Mothers,” wrote another along with a heart emoticon. Many showed their reactions using the same emoji.