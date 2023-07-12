Evening brief: 'Not just about one person', says Sachin Pilot on Cong's nationwide silent protest; all the latest news

‘Conspiracy by BJP against someone who…’: Pilot on Congress' nationwide silent protest

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case…read more.

Five Lashkar associates arrested in J&K’s Budgam district: Police

Five associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested on Wednesday in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police officials said. In a joint operation, police along with the army, arrested the associates and recovered…read more.

Four Pak soliders killed by Islamist militants in attack on army base

Suspected Islamist militants armed with guns, hand grenades and rockets attacked a military base in southern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four soldiers, the army and security officials said. Another five…read more.

Pakistan's World Cup participation in danger after BCCI's recent explosive Asia Cup claims?

At a time when the Pakistan government has formed a high-profile committee led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take a call on the team's travel to India later this year for the ICC World Cup 2023, India's…read more.

Woman orders Apple watch online, ends up receiving this..

In the modern era, it is possible to order anything online. From clothes, jewellery, and shoes, to food and daily groceries, whatever you wish to can be delivered to your home within minutes. And thanks to the…read more.

Alia Bhatt creates magic in black saree during an event, internet calls her 'Raha's cute mommy': Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt attended an event in Mumbai today. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor, known for her elegant and minimalistic approach to fashion, stunned in a black embellished saree for the occasion…read more.

