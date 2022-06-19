Evening brief: Oppn reacts after BJP leader says Agniveers can get security jobs at party offices, & all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kailash Vijayvargiya says Agniveers can get security jobs at BJP offices, Kejriwal, others hit back

The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiv Sena leadership on Sunday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's remark on appointing 'Agniveers', recruits of the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, for security of the party’s offices. Read more

Agnipath protests: 14 detained in Ahmedabad for 'assembling without permission'

At least 14 people were detained in Ahmedabad on Sunday after they assembled without permission to protest against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. Read more

Bird hit or technical fault? What led to mid-air fire on SpiceJet plane?

A SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight made an emergency landing at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Sunday afternoon after a fire was reported on board. All passengers and crew - over 190 people in total, including two infants - are safe and no injuries have been reported. Read more

'He's someone who can help IND chase 200 in Australia': Nehra on 'impact' player who has booked T20WC spot after SA T20s

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa has almost reached its end with the two sides set to face each in the series decider on Sunday in Bengaluru. Read more

Early signs of mental health issues and how to get help

Caught cold and cough? You would be quick to rush to a physician. Feeling low or fatigued for six months? You would probably find something to blame yourself. Read more

