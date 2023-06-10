Evening brief: Pakistan finance minister's ‘realistic’ hope for country amid economic crisis; and all the latest news

Pakistan finance minister's ‘realistic’ hope for country amid economic crisis

Pakistan's finance minister said that a projection in the country's budget of 3.5% economic growth for the year 2023-2024 was a "realistic target". It was a target "on the lower side", Ishaq Dar said a day after presenting the budget for the country amid economic crisis. The country's budget comes as Islamabad seeks more bailout money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Read Here.

Omar Abdullah's ‘Article 370’ jibe after Arvind Kejriwal seeks support in Ordinance row

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah again hit out at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts to secure support from non-BJP parties to counter the Centre’s ordinance on control of Delhi’s officers. In a dig at Kejriwal allegedly rooting for the ruling BJP’s2019 move to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah questioned the irony of the Delhi CM seeking support from other parties now. Read Here.

'India or IPL? If you say franchise cricket then forget WTC final': Shastri blasts Rohit and Co. after top-order failure

Australia made batting look easy on the green-top Oval track throughout the first two days of the World Test Championship final against India, but Rohit Sharma and his side failed the emulate the same. Barring Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja to some extent, none of the other batters looked set against the Aussie attack. The top order comprising the captain along with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed only 71 runs between themselves as India fell 4 down in 18.2 overs. Following the top-order collapse, former India coach Ravi Shastri took a brutal dig at the India batters and BCCI with a remark on IPL. Read Here.

Lion stealthily moves towards man. Anand Mahindra shares video, asks this

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You’ve probably seen those videos that show humans getting dangerously close to wild animals. It goes without saying that those clips are scary to watch. Also, they often leave people with different kinds of questions. Just like Anand Mahindra who shared a video that shows a lion stealthily moving towards a man sitting on a jeep. He also tweeted two questions for his Twitter followers. Read Here.

Benefits of head and face spa massages for your skincare routine

Head and face spa massages are a wonderful way to relax and rejuvenate as these specialised massages focus on releasing tension, promoting circulation and improving the overall health and appearance of your head and face. Head and face spa massages are typically performed by trained professionals in spa or wellness centers and they provide a range of benefits including stress relief, improved circulation, reduced muscle tension and enhanced skin health. Read Here.

Fans wonder why Saif Ali Khan is missing from Adipurush promotions: 'Is it to avoid controversy?'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Ravana in Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush. However, the actor has not been seen alongwith lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at any of the promotional events, including the trailer and song launches. Fans have now questioned Saif's absence at not just the promotional events but also in the multiple trailers which only show a glimpse of Saif in disguise of a sage. Read Here.

12 Bollywood movies that complete 10 years in 2023

From ABCD to Kai Po Che, here is a list of 12 Bollywood movies that complete 10 years in 2023. See Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON