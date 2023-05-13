Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Priyanka Gandhi calls Karnataka election win a ‘victory of politics’, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Priyanka Gandhi calls Karnataka election win a ‘victory of politics’, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Victory of politics to unite India’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Karnataka election results

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lauded the people of Karnataka for the grand old party's success in the assembly election, calling it a victory of politics to unite India. Read more

Three key takeaways from the Karnataka results

The Congress has pulled off a convincing victory in the Karnataka assembly elections winning 135 assembly constituencies (ACs) out of the total 224. Read more

Web Stories | Karnataka Elections: Who Said What

Happy Mother's Day 2023: Here's what organisations can do to support mothers juggling professional and personal life

From excelling at work to taking care of the family, mothers juggle innumerable tasks and while a focus on work-life balance is essential, organisations must have inclusion embedded into their work culture and this Mother's Day is the best time to do so. Read more

Kamal Haasan hails Rahul Gandhi after Karnataka win: ‘Just as Gandhiji you walked your way into peoples hearts’

Actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and penned down a note for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the party's massive win in Karnataka. Read more

SKY came and said 'no': Rohit Sharma reveals how Suryakumar Yadav thwarted MI's left-right combination plan

Suryakumar Yadav was in blistering form in Match 57 of IPL 2023, as he kept Mumbai Indians in contention for the playoffs, with a stunning unbeaten ton at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
karnataka election results priyanka gandhi vadra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP