‘Victory of politics to unite India’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Karnataka election results

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lauded the people of Karnataka for the grand old party's success in the assembly election, calling it a victory of politics to unite India.



“I thank the people of Karnataka for the historic mandate to the Congress. It is a victory of your issues and a win of prioritising the development of Karnataka. It is a victory of the politics to unite India”, Vadra tweeted.



“I congratulate all the hardworking workers and leaders of the Congress in Karnataka. Your hard work yielded best results. The Congress will work tirelessly to implement the promises made to the people of the state. Jai Karnataka, Jai Congress”, she added.



Karnataka election results LIVE coverage



Earlier, Rahul Gandhi too hailed the party's stupendous performance in the Karnataka assembly election. "On one hand, there was the strength of crony capitalism and on the other, there was the power of the poor people. Strength lost to power," Gandhi said at the AICC headquarter in New Delhi.



Congress headed for big win ahead of 2024 poll. Big takeaways



As per the latest ECI trends, Congress is leading on 136 seats while the BJP is leading on 65. The third contender Janata Dal (S) which several pollsters believed would hold key to the next government formation in the state, has been leading in just 20 seats.



“I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress. We will uphold their belief in us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto. I thank Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi who campaigned even when she wasn't well”, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a rally in Karnataka.(PTI)