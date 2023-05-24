Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's ‘bricks of ego’ tweet after Oppn's boycott Parliament event call, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's ‘bricks of ego’ tweet after Oppn's boycott Parliament event call, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘bricks of ego’ tweet as 19 parties to boycott new Parliament building event

As 19 opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the event is an "insult" to the country's highest Constitutional post. Read more

Ministers will be allocated portfolios soon, assures CM Siddaramaiah; Bommai questions delay

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will allocate portfolios to the ministers in his cabinet soon, even as ex-CM Bommai questioned the delay over it in the state assembly. Read more

Irfan Pathan challenges Sehwag's explosive verdict on Umran Malik, namedrops Rinku Singh among best finishers in IPL

Will the real Umran Malik please stand up? Considered the next big thing on the international circuit, India's fastest bowler was surprisingly reduced to a sporadic role in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After Umran shot to fame by bowling the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer in the IPL, the speedster was retained by SRH for 4 crore. Read more

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya funeral: Gautam Rode breaks down, JD Majethia shares how accident occurred

The funeral of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor had died in a car accident on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. She was 33. Actor Gautam Rode and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia and writer Aatish Kapadia were seen at the crematorium as they offered their condolences to Vaibhavi's family. Read more

World Thyroid Day 2023: 7 daily drinks to improve thyroid function

World Thyroid Day is celebrated every year on May 25 to raise awareness about the function of this important gland and help people recognise symptoms of thyroid trouble. Thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland situated at the front of your neck plays a crucial role in metabolism, growth, regulating heart rate and multiple organ function. Read more

Tips to detangle your hair without damage

Here are tips to detangle your hair without damage-use a wide tooth comb. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ipl rahul gandhi umran malik umran malik
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP