Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's ‘bricks of ego’ tweet after Oppn's boycott Parliament event call, and all the latest news

Rahul Gandhi's ‘bricks of ego’ tweet as 19 parties to boycott new Parliament building event

As 19 opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the event is an "insult" to the country's highest Constitutional post. Read more

Ministers will be allocated portfolios soon, assures CM Siddaramaiah; Bommai questions delay

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will allocate portfolios to the ministers in his cabinet soon, even as ex-CM Bommai questioned the delay over it in the state assembly. Read more

Irfan Pathan challenges Sehwag's explosive verdict on Umran Malik, namedrops Rinku Singh among best finishers in IPL

Will the real Umran Malik please stand up? Considered the next big thing on the international circuit, India's fastest bowler was surprisingly reduced to a sporadic role in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After Umran shot to fame by bowling the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer in the IPL, the speedster was retained by SRH for ₹4 crore. Read more

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya funeral: Gautam Rode breaks down, JD Majethia shares how accident occurred

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The funeral of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor had died in a car accident on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. She was 33. Actor Gautam Rode and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia and writer Aatish Kapadia were seen at the crematorium as they offered their condolences to Vaibhavi's family. Read more

World Thyroid Day 2023: 7 daily drinks to improve thyroid function

World Thyroid Day is celebrated every year on May 25 to raise awareness about the function of this important gland and help people recognise symptoms of thyroid trouble. Thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland situated at the front of your neck plays a crucial role in metabolism, growth, regulating heart rate and multiple organ function. Read more

Tips to detangle your hair without damage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are tips to detangle your hair without damage-use a wide tooth comb. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON