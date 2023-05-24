Vaibhavi Upadhyaya funeral: Gautam Rode breaks down, JD Majethia shares how accident occurred

The funeral of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor had died in a car accident on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. She was 33. Actor Gautam Rode and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia and writer Aatish Kapadia were seen at the crematorium as they offered their condolences to Vaibhavi's family. (Also read: Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya? Know all about the late Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor) Gautam Rode and JD JD Majethia were seen at the funeral of late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya on Wednesday.

Who attended the funeral?

A video of the funeral was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram where several people gathered to pay their last respects to the actor. In a clip, an emotional Gautam Rode was seen wiping away his tears with other mourners. Vaibhavi's body was brought back to Mumbai by her family for the last rites on Tuesday.

How did the accident occur?

JD Majethia, who had confirmed Vaibhavi's death late night on Tuesday, also spoke with the paparazzi at the funeral. He revealed how the young actor tragically died in a car accident. He shared, “She had gone travelling in Himachal Pradesh. She was getting married in December. At a turning curve on the road, the car was positioned in such a way because the roadway was very narrow. It was a single lane. The car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite side to pass through. As the truck went by, it hit the car slightly and the car went into the valley.”

He continued, "It fell into the valley and toppled down. Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt, which is very... one more learning. A seatbelt is very necessary. That was destiny's call that head injuries occurred and it could also be internal injuries or shock. This was one of the most fatal things and she passed. This happened on May 22."

Vaibhavi's filmography

Vaibhavi played the role of Jasmine, Rosesh's girlfriend, on the popular family comedy Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The serial also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan.

The late actor had also appeared in the films CityLights and Chhapaak as well as the series, Please Find Attached, CID and Adaalat. Her last role was in the film Timir which also featured Nidhi Bisht and Anjum Rajabali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail