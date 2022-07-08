Evening brief: Shinzo Abe's death due to loss of blood, says hospital, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shinzo Abe assassinated: Loss of blood caused former Japan PM's death, says hospital

Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe breathed his last nearly five hours after he was transported to the Nara Medical University after being shot at during election campaigning, the hospital said on Friday. Read more

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu lunches with Odisha CM Patnaik

Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) boss Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential poll candidate, in Bhubaneswar. Read more

'It could be that Virat gives up one-dayers': Former BCCI selector responds to 'Kohli is finished' comments

Virat Kohli's continuous torrid run with the bat is becoming a major cause of concern for Indian cricket and its fans. Forget the century drought. These days, Kohli is struggling to even reach fifties. Read more

Aamir Khan is getting trolled by Laal Singh Chaddha director on Instagram with old pics

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan has been sharing unseen pictures of Aamir Khan with interesting tidbits about him. In the latest, Advait shared a throwback picture that showed him posing on a swing as he hung out with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. Read more

This is how Lisa Haydon pushed her way through waves in Bali

Lisa Haydon is living it up in Bali, and just the right way how Bali should be experienced. Lisa believes in exploring a place and attending to every adventure that the place offers – she did exactly the same in her vacation in Bali. Read more

