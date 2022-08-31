Evening brief: Videos of AAP, BJP spokespersons' face-off over Delhi govt schools, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On camera: AAP, BJP spokespersons' verbal tussle on Delhi streets over schools

The alleged school scam has turned out to be a new flashpoint between the BJP and the AAP in the national capital with national spokespersons of the two parties Gaurav Bhatia and Saurabh Bharadwaj engaging in a verbal tussle on the streets of Delhi on Wednesday. Read more

Man carries pregnant wife to hospital on push cart, finds it shut; probe ordered

An inquiry was ordered on Wednesday after a video of a man taking her pregnant wife on a pushcart to a local primary health centre (PHC) located 2kms away from his village Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, went viral. Read more

'Don't be surprised if Afghanistan knock either India or Pakistan out of Asia Cup, they have that ability': Jadeja

Afghanistan have been the surprise element in the Asia Cup 2022. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan unit kicked-off the campaign with a handsome eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka and they carried forward the momentum, beating Shakib al Hasan's Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday evening. Read more

Munawar Faruqui admits to having suicidal thoughts, recalls he was shaking after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Munawar Faruqui recently admitted that he has struggled with suicidal thoughts in his life, and opened up about how he managed to push away these thoughts in moments of weakness. Read more

3 relationship mistakes we all make; how to avoid them

A romantic relationship is the most delicate kind of partnership that requires constant nurturing, support and introspection. Read more

Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1

Ola Electric will open the purchase window for its S1 electric scooter tomorrow, September 1. Read more

