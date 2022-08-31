Man carries pregnant wife to hospital on push cart, finds it shut; probe ordered

An inquiry was ordered on Wednesday after a video of a man taking her pregnant wife on a pushcart to a local primary health centre (PHC) located 2kms away from his village Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, went viral.

Not only this, the primary health centre, Arogya Kendra, was closed when he reached there.

A resident of Raneh village, Kailash Ahirwar alleged that his wife’s condition deteriorated due to poor health facilities.

Ahirwar said, “On Tuesday, my wife Kajal complained of pain in her stomach. I called an ambulance but it didn’t come for two hours. I took Kajal to an Arogya Kendra in a pushcart but it was closed. The villagers helped me and called the ambulance again. The ambulance took her to Hata Community Health Centre from where she was referred to district hospital in a serious condition.”

Block medical officer (BMO) RP Kori said, “An inquiry has been ordered over locked PHC. We will also inquire as to why ambulance not reach the village.”

A few days ago, a video of Bhind went viral on social media in which a son took his father in a push cart to hospital.