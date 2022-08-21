MP: 3 journalists booked over story on elderly man taken to hospital on cart
The in-charge of Community health Centre, Lahar, filed a complaint with police saying that a probe has found the journalists’ claim to be false
Three journalists in Madhya Pradesh have been booked over a story on a family taking an elderly man to a hospital on a pushcart after a probe found their claim to be false, said police.
The journalists Kunjbihari Kaurav, NK Bhatele and Anil Sharma, who work as contributors for national and regional news channels, have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (forgery) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity or ill hatred) between classes, said Shailendra Chauhan, superintendent of police, Bhind.
The journalists on Friday posted videos and photos of Gyaras Prasad Vishwakarma of Daboh with a story that he was taken to hospital, which is 5 km away, in a hand cart by his son Harkishan Vishwakaram. They also claimed that no ambulance arrived and the family was not getting benefits of government schemes.
District collector Satish Kumar ordered a probe. Community health Centre, Lahar, in-charge Dr Rajeev Kaurav filed a complaint with police saying in the probe it was found that the family didn’t contact any ambulance and they were getting all the benefits of the government schemes.
No arrest has been made so far. All the three journalists claimed that they were implicated in a false case by administration. “We showed the truth only,” they added.
College gate didn't open for UP minister. He returned after 15-minutes wait
A minister in the Uttar Pradesh government had to return from the entrance of a college in Agra without attending an exhibition as the gate wasn't opened for UP higher education minister on Saturday, Yogendra Upadhyay, according to a PTI report. UP higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, arrived at Agra College to attend a drawing and painting exhibition on Saturday.
Mumbai local mega block: Services to be hit on these routes
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega blocks on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work throughout Sunday. MORE MUMBAI NEWS WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detainedHarbour line services to be affected: Check route and timing details Services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line will be impacted from 11:40 am till 4:40 pm.
Karnataka sanctions ₹250 crore to spruce up backward classes' hostels
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday said the state government will sanction Rs 250 crore to improve the condition of backward classes hostels and to provide more facilities. Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs and distributing Devaraja URS awards organised by the Department of Backward Classes in Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday. Additional grants have been released to 2,439 hostels.
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday exonerated state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation case, filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma in 2013. Sharma had filed the defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Former Aam Aadmi Party member Yogender Yadav, stating that several AAP volunteers approached him in 2013 and urged to contest the Delhi assembly elections, as the senior party leaders agreed to his candidature.
SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga
A senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room.
