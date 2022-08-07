Evening brief: What CMs demanded at NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Share of central taxes’, 'ombudsman's role': CMs demand at NITI Aayog meeting

The meeting was attended by chief ministers of all the states, excluding Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar. Notably, this meeting is the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019. Read more

IMD predicts extremely heavy rain in Mumbai for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert

The weather department on Sunday sounded an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai with the city expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. The Maharashtra capital city will remain on ‘orange’ alert from Monday till Wednesday. Read more

India beat New Zealand in thrilling shootout to win CWG 2022 bronze medal, end 16-year-long wait in women's hockey

The India women's hockey team ended their 16-year-long wait for a CWG medal when they defeated New Zealand to win bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in a thrilling finish. Read more

When Akshay Kumar said ‘fayda kuch nhi legacy banake’, claimed he only wanted to work, have a family life and holidays

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his third film of 2022. He will now be seen in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan which is slated to release in theatres on August 11. His last film, Samrat Prithviraj wasn't a success at the box office.

Enjoy homemade soups this monsoon to boost immunity and lose weight

A hot bowl of soup in monsoon is the perfect way to warm you up on a rainy day and make you feel good about life. A perfect starter, a nutritious mid-meal snack, and a light dinner option, a bowl of soup is for every season and can be enjoyed at any time of the day to satiate your cravings and keep you full. Read more

