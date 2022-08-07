Home / India News / Evening brief: What CMs demanded at NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi, and all the latest news

Evening brief: What CMs demanded at NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Chief ministers of states attend the 7th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Sunday, (PTI)
Chief ministers of states attend the 7th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Sunday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Share of central taxes’, 'ombudsman's role': CMs demand at NITI Aayog meeting

The meeting was attended by chief ministers of all the states, excluding Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar. Notably, this meeting is the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019. Read more

IMD predicts extremely heavy rain in Mumbai for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert

The weather department on Sunday sounded an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai with the city expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. The Maharashtra capital city will remain on ‘orange’ alert from Monday till Wednesday. Read more

India beat New Zealand in thrilling shootout to win CWG 2022 bronze medal, end 16-year-long wait in women's hockey

The India women's hockey team ended their 16-year-long wait for a CWG medal when they defeated New Zealand to win bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in a thrilling finish. Read more

When Akshay Kumar said ‘fayda kuch nhi legacy banake’, claimed he only wanted to work, have a family life and holidays

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his third film of 2022. He will now be seen in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan which is slated to release in theatres on August 11. His last film, Samrat Prithviraj wasn't a success at the box office.

Enjoy homemade soups this monsoon to boost immunity and lose weight

A hot bowl of soup in monsoon is the perfect way to warm you up on a rainy day and make you feel good about life. A perfect starter, a nutritious mid-meal snack, and a light dinner option, a bowl of soup is for every season and can be enjoyed at any time of the day to satiate your cravings and keep you full. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out