Evening brief: Wrestlers’ appeal to public as protest marks a month, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wrestlers’ appeal to public as protest marks a month: ‘Light candles at homes’

Wrestlers protesting in Delhi against instances of alleged sexual assault by national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have called for a candlelight march this evening from Jantar Mantar in the…read more.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (C), Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia during a press conference amid wrestlers protest, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 out, Ishita Kishore tops exams, top 4 are women

UPSC Topper 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. This time, Ishita Kishore has emerged as topper. Garima Lohia came…read more.

Tim Scott joins 2024 US presidential race, read full list of contenders vying for the top spot

In a bid to secure the Republican nomination and prevent Donald Trump from facing off against Joe Biden once again, sole Black Republican Senator Tim Scott, 57, formally launched his presidential campaign…read more.

'Disappointed but we must hold…': Virat Kohli breaks silence after RCB's heartbreaking exit from IPL 2023

Breaking his silence after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) unceremonious exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, former India captain Virat Kohli has bemoaned the below-par season performance of…read more.

Ayurveda expert on top eating mistakes that can lead to diabetes

We all know that diabetes can be prevented by making mindful choices and following a healthy lifestyle, but we may be making some eating mistakes inadvertently that could be increasing our chance of diabetes…read more.

Meet Maleesha Kharwa, 15-yr-old from Dharavi who became the face of luxury beauty brand

Maleesha Kharwa, a 15-year-old girl from Mumbai’s Dharavi, has become the face of Forest Essentials, a luxury skincare brand. Forest Essentials introduced her to the world in March this year as their new ‘Yuvati'…read more.

The Kerala Story box office day 17 collection: Film enters 200 crore club, becomes ‘all-time blockbuster’

The Kerala Story has garnered 203.47 crore at the domestic box office, over two weeks after the film's release. Though the film's collection witnessed a slight dip on its third Monday, it has earned the status of 'all-time…read more.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
upsc wrestlers protest virat kohli the kerala story united states + 3 more
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
