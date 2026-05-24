...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Every country has stupid people’: US secy Rubio's tense exchange over ‘racist remarks’ question at Delhi press meet

At a press meet in Delhi, Rubio was responding to question on racist remarks from US against Indians: “I'll take that very seriously.”

Updated on: May 24, 2026 02:46 pm IST
Written by Aarish Chhabra
Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday asserted that stupid people exist in every country. He was defending the United States over racist comments against Indians. At his joint press conference with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rubio was asked a question on a “racist remarks from the US against Indians”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press conference on the India-US bilateral ties at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on Sunday.(Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo)

When asked by Rubio pointedly, “Who made those comments?”, the reporter from a TV channel did not name specify but noted that such a post had been “endorsed” and “we all have seen it”. US President Donald Trump had recently reshared a social media post that called India a “hellhole”, but later sought to clarify by praising India and PM Narendra Modi.

Rubio, when told the racist post “endorsement” was well-known, said on Sunday, “I don't know how to address that, but I'll take that very seriously.”

Acknowledging the economic role played by the Indian community in the United States, Rubio said, “I accept what you just said about the contribution that Indians have made in the US economy, over USD 20 billion… We want that number to continue to increase.”

On H-1B and immigration

Rubio also noted that Washington is reviewing its immigration system. To questions on recent changes affecting J1, F1 and H-1B visas, usually a big American pathway for highly qualified Indian techies, Rubio said the overhaul of the US immigration system was a global exercise and not aimed specifically at India.

"The changes that are happening now, or the modernisation of our migration system into the United States, are not India-specific. It is global, it's being applied across the world," he said.

He said the US faced a “migration crisis” in recent years, with more than 20 million people entering the country illegally. "Everything that you do as a country needs to be in your national interest, and that includes your immigration policy," Rubio said.

"It is not a system that is targeted at India," Rubio said. “We think ultimately our destination is going to be a better system.”

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor reiterated Washington's commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi in a post on X. "Sec Rubio's message is clear. Our relationship with India matters. Our strategic partnership with India is real. We have incredible potential ahead," Gor said.

Earlier, Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Rubio at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a key engagement in the ongoing high-level US-India diplomatic dialogue. The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides. He met PM Narendra Modi on Saturday.

 
us secretary of state us economy us top news
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Every country has stupid people’: US secy Rubio's tense exchange over ‘racist remarks’ question at Delhi press meet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.