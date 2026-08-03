Every dowry harassment complaint serious, advising compromise may prove costly: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Monday observed that dowry harassment complaints by a woman should never be brushed aside as routine matrimonial disputes, saying a woman's repeated appeals to her family may in fact be a desperate plea for protection and timely intervention could prove life-saving.

The court noted that Section 304B prescribes imprisonment of not less than seven years, which may extend to life imprisonment, and that life imprisonment is not mandatory in every case. (File )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deciding on appeals in a 2011 dowry death case from Shravasti district, a bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice A K Chaudhary said families have a moral and social responsibility to believe a woman's complaints and act promptly to ensure her safety and dignity.

The court noted that women facing dowry harassment are often advised by their families to "compromise", "adjust" or "save the marriage".

"Such advice, though sometimes given with good intentions, can inadvertently embolden those responsible for the harassment and force the victim to continue suffering," the bench observed, adding that timely intervention in the present case could have possibly saved the woman's life.

The court further said while prosecuting and punishing offenders through the judicial process is necessary, it cannot substitute timely intervention that could have prevented death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It observed that sections 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 304B (dowry death) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code are not only intended to punish offenders, but also prevent such offences and provide effective legal protection to married women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It observed that sections 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 304B (dowry death) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code are not only intended to punish offenders, but also prevent such offences and provide effective legal protection to married women. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The fight against the social evil of dowry cannot be left to courts alone. Families, relatives, communities and society have a collective responsibility to ensure that a woman is not forced to silently endure harassment. Her complaints must be taken seriously and addressed in time," the bench said, adding that no judicial decision can restore a life that has been lost.

The observations came while upholding conviction of Meena Devi's husband Dinesh Kumar and his family members Sheshraj, Nanbabu, Bade Lal Kori and Bitta Devi under sections 304B and 498A of the IPC and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bench, however, modified the life sentence awarded to the convicts under Section 304B to the period already undergone in custody, holding that the trial court had not assigned adequate reasons for imposing the maximum punishment.

The court noted that Section 304B prescribes imprisonment of not less than seven years, which may extend to life imprisonment, and that life imprisonment is not mandatory in every case.

It also took into account that the convicts had no previous criminal antecedents and had already spent substantial periods in custody. Dinesh and Sheshraj had undergone more than 17 years in jail, Nanbabu more than 14 years, Bade Lal around 13 years and Bitta Devi about nine years, including remission.

The court directed immediate release of Dinesh, Sheshraj and Nanbabu unless wanted in any other case. Bade Lal and Bitta Devi are already on bail.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the hearing, the bench noted that Meena Devi had repeatedly informed her mother, brother and sister-in-law about persistent dowry-related harassment.

About eight to ten days before her death, she had called her family in tears, alleging that her in-laws were demanding ₹1 lakh and a motorcycle and had threatened to kill her and her mother if the demand was not met. Despite this, her family advised her to endure and try to reach a compromise, the court noted.