Ex-armyman sent to detention centre

A retired army man was on Wednesday sent to a detention centre after a tribunal in Assam declared him a foreigner even as his family insisted he is an Indian.

Mohammad Sanaullah, who joined the Assam police’s border wing as a sub-inspector when he retired from the Army after 30-year service, was marked a suspected foreigner in 2008.

“They asked him to come to a police station last evening. He did not return and today [Wednesday] we got to know that he has been being taken to a detention centre,” said Sanaullah’s wife, Sanima Begum.

An official of the border wing, which is responsible for detecting suspected undocumented immigrants, said Sanaullah was declared a foreigner on May 23. “He has been sent to the detention centre in Goalpara,’’ he said on condition of anonymity.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the border wing chief, said that the process of dismissing Sanaullah as a sub-inspector has been initiated. “We were aware that there was a case pending against him in a foreigners’ tribunal, but that could not have stopped him from getting a job until he was declared a foreigner,” he said.

There are 100 such tribunals in Assam, which deal with cases of suspected illegal immigrants.

Over four million people were excluded from a draft list of citizens in Assam in July last year as part of a campaign against immigrants.

Sanaullah, 52, a retired honorary captain, pleaded before the tribunal in Boko that he joined the army in 1987 after clearing his class 10 exams from a school in Kamrup district, his family said. He had two stints in Jammu and Kashmir and one in Manipur.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:02 IST