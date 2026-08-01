Ex-army chief General Sharma dies at 96

Former army chief General Vishwa Nath Sharma passed away on Friday at the age of 96. He served as the army chief during 1988-90.

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Sharma was the younger brother of Major Som Nath Sharma, the first soldier to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime honour, posthumously. An alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, General Sharma was commissioned into the 16 Light Cavalry in June 1950.

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Offering his condolences on the former chief’s demise, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief of the Army Staff, General Vishwa Nath Sharma. A distinguished military leader, General Sharma served the Nation with unwavering dedication, courage and honour. He carried forward the illustrious legacy of his family, including that of his elder brother, Major Som Nath Sharma, PVC, with great distinction.”

Major Sharma was among the four army heroes awarded the PVC for their uncommon courage in the 1947-48 Kashmir operations; the others were Lance Naik Karam Singh, Second Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane and Naik Jadunath Singh (posthumous).

The Indian Army also extended its condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones. “A distinguished soldier and visionary military leader, General Vishwa Nath Sharma dedicated his life to the service of the Nation. The younger brother of Major Som Nath Sharma, PVC, Independent India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee, he upheld his family’s extraordinary legacy of courage and selfless service with distinction. His exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment and enduring legacy of honour, duty and military excellence will continue to inspire future generations,” it wrote on X.

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