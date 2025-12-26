Ex-BJP MLA Sanchita Mohanty dies at 67 week after cancer diagnosis

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Sanchita Mohanty died at her residence here on Friday following a brief illness, family sources said. File photo of Sanchita Mohanty (X/Sanchita Mohanty)

Sixty-seven-year-old Mohanty was elected to the Odisha Assembly from the Korei constituency in 2004. She was diagnosed with cancer a week ago.

She had attended the birthday party of her grandson on Thursday night and suddenly collapsed at about 7.40 am on Friday, her son Satyakam Mohanty said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker Surama Padhy, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, many ministers and MLAs have expressed grief over the demise of Mohanty.

The chief minister visited Mohanty's residence and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the departed leader. Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal also condoled Mohanty's demise and said she was instrumental in strengthening the party in Jajpur district.

Patnaik in a post on X said: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Sanchita Mahanty, the esteemed leader and former Korei legislator. Her work in the service and upliftment of the people will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of her immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members."

Sanchita's husband, Gopinath Mohanty, a former bureaucrat, had predeceased her in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohanty was regarded as one of the party's prominent leaders in Jajpur district and played a key role in strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level during its formative years.