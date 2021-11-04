Excise duty cut on fuel by-product of bypoll outcome, says P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram said results of the recently concluded by-elections had a by-product in the form of a reduction in excise duties on fuel.

On Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by record amounts of ₹5 and ₹10, respectively, per litre, to bring down their rates from the highest-ever levels.

Chidambaram said the government’s move was a confirmation of the Congress’ charge that fuel prices were high mainly because of high taxes.

Also read | Petrol, diesel cheaper on Diwali as multiple states cut VAT on fuel. Full list

“And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government,” he said.

It is a confirmation of our charge that fuel prices are high mainly because of high taxes



And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 4, 2021

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram said results of the recently concluded by-elections had a by-product in the form of a reduction in excise duties on fuel.

On Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by record amounts of ₹5 and ₹10, respectively, per litre, to bring down their rates from the highest-ever levels.

Chidambaram said the government’s move was a confirmation of the Congress’ charge that fuel prices were high mainly because of high taxes.

“And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government,” he said.

|#+|

Taking to Twitter, the former finance minister wrote, “The results of the 30 Assembly and 3 LS by-elections have produced a by-product. The centre has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel! It is a confirmation of our charge that fuel prices are high mainly because of high taxes.”

The BJP and its allies won 14 of the 29 Assembly seats that went to polls on October 30 and the results of which were declared on Tuesday. The Congress bagged eight, including all three assembly seats and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON