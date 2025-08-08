Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud talks about relevance of Constitution in debut book

The debut book of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Why the Constitution Matters, will be published this month, the publisher Penguin Random House India announced. The published said that the book offers a rare blend of legal insight and accessible commentary, exploring how the Indian Constitution continues to shape the nation’s democratic fabric. Justice Chandrachud, who was the 50th CJI, superannuated from office on November 8, 2024.

The book offers readers a nuanced understanding of the values enshrined in the Constitution, a statement said.

"With clarity and conviction, he makes complex legal concepts accessible to the audience of citizens, showing how constitutional principles impact our lives in practical, everyday ways," it added.

Justice Chandrachud, the 50th CJI and one of the country's most respected jurists, draws on his decades-long judicial career to argue that the Constitution is more than a legal framework - it is the bedrock of justice, equality, and liberty in India. Through themes such as the right to dissent, freedom of speech, privacy, gender equality, disability rights, and environmental justice, he illustrates how constitutional principles play out in everyday life.

“My book attempts to weave together my experiences of law, justice, and judging in a career of nearly twenty-five years on the bench,” said Justice Chandrachud. “It is an invocation to every citizen to engage in realizing the true potential of the Constitution.”

Milee Ashwarya, Publisher and Senior VP at Penguin Random House India, called the work “a must-read for all citizens,” adding, “The Constitution is not just a document; it is the very essence of our democracy, a beacon of hope, and a guiding light that ensures justice, equality, and liberty for all.”

Positioned as both a reflective memoir and a call to civic engagement, Why the Constitution Matters arrives at a time of heightened debate over constitutional values.