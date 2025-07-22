Ex-hockey coach among 3 arrested for gang-rape of 15-year-old girl in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons, including a former hockey coach, were arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Tuesday in connection with the gang-rape of an athlete on July 3, police said. Police said the three suspects have been arrested (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jajpur superintendent of police (SP) Yashpratap Shrimal said Jajpur Town police arrested Sarthak Mohanty, a former coach at the Naval Tata hockey stadium in Jajpur, and his two associates, Sandip Swain and Sidharth Rout, over allegations they raped a 15-year-old girl who trained at the stadium.

The teenager filed a formal complaint about the gang rape on July 3 on Sunday night (July 20).

In her complaint, the girl said Mohanty and his associates abducted her when she was on her way home from the stadium after completing her training for the day. They allegedly took her to a lodge and took turns to sexually assault her. The girl said she did not file a complaint earlier because the accused had threatened to harm her and her family.

The girl’s mother initially lodged a complaint with the district sports officer about the incident on July 16, alleging that one of the hockey coaches had been harassing her daughter for the past six months and that he had raped her

Jajpur Town Inspector in charge Sarat Patra said a case was registered after receiving a formal complaint about the incident.

The hockey stadium was constructed by the state sports department in 2023 and has a capacity of 2,500 people.