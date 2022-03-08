Exit polls 2022: Who says what as predictions for five states come in

With Assembly elections coming to an end in five states following a high-octane campaign on Monday, exit polls were released hours later with BJP given a clear and record majority in Uttar Pradesh and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) surprise win in Punjab. Among other states, a tight race between the ruling BJP and Congress has been predicted by many in Uttarakhand and Goa, while most predicted a clean sweep for the saffron camp in Manipur. Counting of votes will take place on Thursday, March 10.

While many across the political spectrum have dismissed the exit polls, which often go wrong, as monitored, several political leaders and analysts have weighed in on the predictions. Here’s what some of them said.

- Soon after the predictions were published, activist Yogendra Yadav, one of co-founders of AAP, congratulated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Yogendra Yadav, who is also a psephologist, said that the exit polls clearly indicate a “thumping majority” for AAP in Punjab. “The only firm conclusion that we can draw from exit polls so far is about Punjab. Clearly it's an AAP wave with a thumping majority. Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal Really hope they live up to the huge expectations of the people of Punjab,” Yadav, now a vocal critic of AAP, wrote on Twitter.

- BJP leader Amit Malviya said it would be for the first time since Independence that a chief minister would complete a full term and get re-elected in Uttar Pradesh. “Also for the first time in 37 years, since 1985, BJP would be the only party to get re-elected. Irrespective of seats, it would be phenomenal,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.

- Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi urged people to wait till March 10, the day when Assembly election results will be declared. "Only boxes (EVMs) will tell what has to happen. All of you, please wait till March 10," he told reporters in Delhi.

The Samajwadi Party (SP)’s general secretary, Ram Gopal Yadav, dismissed the exit polls for Uttar Pradesh as ‘monitored’. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “@yadavakhilesh @samajwadiparty exit polls are monitored. Samajwadi alliance is winning more than 300 seats. Candidates and party workers should ensure that the counting of votes is done with due diligence. Get ready to wave the victory flag on March 10,” Ram Gopal Yadav said on Twitter.

- AAP’s Raghav Chadha said the party is going to be the national and natural replacement of the Congress. "Exit poll results tell us that the people of Punjab have overwhelmingly voted for change. People rejected traditional political parties. AAP is now a national and fastest-growing political party. AAP is going to be the national and natural replacement of Congress," Chadha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling BJP will be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh when the results are declared on March 10. "Let them show whatever they have got. We are winning with a majority," he said ahead of the exit polls were released.

- Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the BJP would win more seats in the final results than predicted in the exit polls. "People of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and will form the government," he said.

- Union Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel said she was not surprised by the projections and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would come back to power with a "thumping majority" in Uttar Pradesh. "I am not surprised. We have been saying this since day one that the NDA alliance will return to power again. The exit polls are predicting in the same direction," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

