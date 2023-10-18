News / India News / Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das appointed governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 18, 2023 11:04 PM IST

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Wednesday.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (X/@BJP4Jharkhand)
The communique added that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to make the appointments that will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

