Ex-KPSC chief now faces probe in veterinary officers fraud case

Former chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission, suspended this month over allegations involving the appointment of his daughters to government posts, is facing a fresh criminal investigation after police registered a case accusing him and others of manipulating the recruitment of veterinary officers through favouritism, bribery and examination fraud, officials said on Sunday.

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The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against former KPSC chairman Shivaraj Shankarappa Sahukar, certain commission members and others following a complaint by veterinary officer Manjunath, who alleged that appointments to 400 veterinary officer posts were rigged to benefit relatives and candidates who allegedly paid money to secure government jobs.

The latest case adds to Sahukar’s legal troubles. Earlier this month, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot suspended him as KPSC chairman after complaints alleged that he had facilitated the appointment of his two daughters as industrial extension officers despite a conflict of interest. The Governor also referred the matter to the President under Article 317 of the Constitution for further action. In a related case, one of Sahukar’s daughters has been accused of securing reservation benefits using an allegedly false income certificate and has obtained anticipatory bail.

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{{^usCountry}} Confirming the latest development, Vidhana Soudha police inspector SP Kumara Swamy said investigators had begun examining both documentary and digital evidence. “Based on a complaint filed by one Dr Manjunath regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers, we have registered an FIR against former KPSC Chairman Shivaraj Shankarappa Sahukar, certain KPSC members and others. The investigation is at a preliminary stage, and all aspects of the complaint, including documentary and digital evidence, are being examined. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the latest development, Vidhana Soudha police inspector SP Kumara Swamy said investigators had begun examining both documentary and digital evidence. “Based on a complaint filed by one Dr Manjunath regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers, we have registered an FIR against former KPSC Chairman Shivaraj Shankarappa Sahukar, certain KPSC members and others. The investigation is at a preliminary stage, and all aspects of the complaint, including documentary and digital evidence, are being examined. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint relates to the veterinary officer recruitment examination conducted in January 2026. It alleges that nearly 29 candidates secured appointments through illegal means.

Among those identified in the complaint is Suguresh Jak, described as a relative of the former KPSC chairman. The complaint alleges that confidential examination information was shared with intermediaries who coached selected candidates before the test and that OMR answer sheets were manipulated to alter scores after the examination.

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The allegations gained wider attention after an audio clip purportedly discussing an ₹80 lakh payment to secure a veterinary officer post surfaced on social media. The complainant has also alleged that confidential candidate information and OMR related data were unlawfully accessed and shared with middlemen.

Police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to cheating along with sections of the Karnataka public examinations act. Investigators are expected to scrutinise digital records, evaluation data, OMR answer sheets and other evidence as part of the inquiry.

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge said the investigation must protect the interests of job aspirants and called for stronger safeguards governing public recruitment. “Nobody should play with the future of students and job aspirants. Recruitment to public service must be completely transparent and credible. Let us rise above politics and work together to introduce stronger laws that ensure fairness in recruitment, both at the state and central levels,” Kharge told reporters.

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He also questioned the circumstances surrounding Sahukar’s appointment and the support he had received during earlier legal proceedings. “People should also ask who nominated the former KPSC Chairman and who has been defending him before the High Court. Those raising questions today must also answer these issues,” Kharge said.

Police officials said notices would be issued to those named in the FIR, while statements from the complainant, candidates and KPSC officials are expected to be recorded in the coming days as investigators seek to determine whether the recruitment process was compromised.