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Ex-Manipur minister AS Arthur passes away at 99 in New Delhi

Former Manipur minister and ex-MLA AS Arthur passed away early Saturday morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness at the age of 99

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:28 pm IST
By Sobhapati Samom, Imphal
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Former Manipur minister and ex-MLA AS Arthur passed away early Saturday morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness at the age of 99. He is survived by his three sons and four daughters.

AS Arthur was the first elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Ukhrul Assembly Constituency in 1984 as an Independent candidate

Arthur, first elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Ukhrul Assembly Constituency in 1984 as an Independent candidate, is the father of current Manipur Lok Sabha MP Alfred Kanngam Arthur.

Arthur later joined the Congress in the sixth Assembly and served as minister for forest & environment and general administration during the chief ministership of Rishang Keishing in 1995.

Family members informed that his last rites will be held on Monday at his native place, Shangshak Phunghon, in Ukhrul district.

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh wrote in a post on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran leader Shri AS Arthur, former Minister (GAD & Forest), at 99 in New Delhi. A respected statesman who served Manipur with dedication in the 1980s–90s.”

 
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