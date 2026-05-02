Ex-Manipur minister AS Arthur passes away at 99 in New Delhi

Former Manipur minister and ex-MLA AS Arthur passed away early Saturday morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness at the age of 99. He is survived by his three sons and four daughters.

AS Arthur was the first elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Ukhrul Assembly Constituency in 1984 as an Independent candidate

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Arthur, first elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Ukhrul Assembly Constituency in 1984 as an Independent candidate, is the father of current Manipur Lok Sabha MP Alfred Kanngam Arthur.

Arthur later joined the Congress in the sixth Assembly and served as minister for forest & environment and general administration during the chief ministership of Rishang Keishing in 1995.

Family members informed that his last rites will be held on Monday at his native place, Shangshak Phunghon, in Ukhrul district.

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh wrote in a post on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran leader Shri AS Arthur, former Minister (GAD & Forest), at 99 in New Delhi. A respected statesman who served Manipur with dedication in the 1980s–90s.”

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{{^usCountry}} “My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manipur legislative assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, in a condolence message, expressed deep grief over Arthur’s demise, describing him as a distinguished public figure who dedicated his life to public service with integrity and commitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manipur legislative assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, in a condolence message, expressed deep grief over Arthur’s demise, describing him as a distinguished public figure who dedicated his life to public service with integrity and commitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that Arthur’s contributions to governance and the welfare of the people would be remembered with respect and gratitude, and extended condolences to the bereaved family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Arthur’s contributions to governance and the welfare of the people would be remembered with respect and gratitude, and extended condolences to the bereaved family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Khatingla Keishing, the wife of the late Rishang Keishing, former chief minister and political veteran, also passed away in a hospital in Imphal on Saturday morning. She was 96 years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Khatingla Keishing, the wife of the late Rishang Keishing, former chief minister and political veteran, also passed away in a hospital in Imphal on Saturday morning. She was 96 years old. {{/usCountry}}

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