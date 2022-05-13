Ex-MP Ramya trolled for dig at Shivakumar

Ramya, the former Congress MP from Mandya and actress, on Thursday attempted to take down trolls, some from within her party, who accused her of defrauding the outfit of ₹8 crore after her statements on DK Shivakumar.

“After I quit, ‘she duped the Congress of ₹8 crores & ran away’ was planted in the news esp. Kannada channels to destroy my credibility. I didn’t run away. I resigned for personal reasons. I certainly did not dupe the party of ₹8 crores. My mistake was staying silent,” Ramya said in a post on Twitter.

The actress had tried to diffuse statements by Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), over the meeting between state higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Congress leader MB Patil.

Shivakumar had stated that Narayan had met Patil to try and find a way out of the raging Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and government professor appointment scams to which Ramya had reacted.

“People across parties meet each other, go to functions, some even get married into families. I’m surprised @DKShivakumar would say this about @MBPatil who’s a staunch Congressman. Shouldn’t the party be fighting elections as one unit? @INCIndia,” Ramya had said on May 11.

She later said she was trolled online and was at the receiving end of a targeted attack by supporters of Shivakumar. “Humble request to @kcvenugopalmp to please clarify with the media about this whenever you’re in Karnataka next. The least you can do for me Venugopal ji, so I don’t have to live with this abuse and trolling for the rest of my life,” she said on Thursday.

Shivakumar said: “I don’t know any of this. Patil is a senior leader and head of the campaign committee. Ramya is a former MP. Both are people known to us. I don’t know if there has been a misunderstanding anywhere.”