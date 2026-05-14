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Experts warn against channelising Kheer Ganga

Uttarakhand activists warn against channelizing Kheer Ganga, citing risks of engineered channels during floods after last year's disaster left 67 missing.

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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Environment activists in Uttarakhand have raised concerns about attempts to channelise and redirect the Kheer Ganga back to its pre-August 5, 2025 course in Uttarkashi.

On August 5, last year, flash floods in Kheer Ganga led to widespread damage in Dharali village. (HT photo)

On August 5, last year, flash floods in Kheer Ganga led to widespread damage in Dharali village. Only two bodies were recovered following the Dharali disaster, while 67 others, including 25 Nepali citizens, remain missing.

“We have already made the channel. The rest of the work will be carried out in phases. We have drafted a detailed plan for the river including bunds on both sides which has been sent to the Centre for approval,” said Sachin Kumar Singhal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, Uttarkashi.

Activists and experts have raised concerns that engineered channels may fail during extreme hydrometeorological events (such as floods), causing greater damage than natural channels.

“It is understood that the government has initiated efforts to redirect the Kheer Ganga back to its pre-August 5, 2025 course by constructing a ~300-metre-long channel. The justification is that the current post-disaster channel flows through areas previously used as agricultural land. However, it is important to recognize that debris flow deposits, such as those at Dharali, are dominated by coarse cobbles and boulders. These materials can block active channels, causing subsequent debris flows to spill,” Navin Juyal, a geologist and Hemant Dhyani, environmentalist who were members of a Supreme Court appointed high powered committee(HPC) on the Char Dham highway project, wrote in a statement last week.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

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