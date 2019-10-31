e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has now officially ceased to exist and the two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have come into existence.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:10 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has now officially ceased to exist and the two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have come into existence. This comes 86 days after the Parliament revoked the special status enjoyed by it under Article 370. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry with an elected legislative assembly and a chief minister. Ladakh, on the other hand, will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh. Watch this video to understand what this means for the two regions.  

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:09 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News