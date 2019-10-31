Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:10 IST

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has now officially ceased to exist and the two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have come into existence. This comes 86 days after the Parliament revoked the special status enjoyed by it under Article 370. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry with an elected legislative assembly and a chief minister. Ladakh, on the other hand, will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh. Watch this video to understand what this means for the two regions.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:09 IST