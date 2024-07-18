Explainer: What is Chandipura virus, how does it spread?

Ahmedabad: The Chandipura virus (CHPV), a rare but potentially deadly pathogen, has recently been making headlines in Gujarat as health officials grapple with an outbreak that has claimed at least one confirmed life and is suspected in at least 13 other fatalities in the state in the last two weeks. (Representative Photo)

Chandipura virus deaths

State health minister Rushikesh Patel told media persons on Wednesday that the death of a child from Mota Kanthariya in Aravalli has been confirmed as the state’s first death due to the Chandipura virus after receiving reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The four-year-old child had recently succumbed to the virus at a government hospital in Sabarkantha, according to health officials.

This confirmation came as two more deaths suspected to be caused by the virus were reported on Wednesday, said officials.

In Panchmahal district, officials reported that a four-year-old girl from Bariya Faliyu in Godhra taluka, who was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara with symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and convulsions commonly associated with the Chandipura virus, died two days ago.

How does it spread?

Near her residence, the officials found the presence of sandflies – the primary vector believed to be of CHPV transmission, particularly species of the genus Phlebotomus. These tiny, blood-sucking insects are prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.

“Sandflies are known to be the main vectors for this virus. Most of the cases are from north Gujarat, where the dry temperature is favourable for the breeding of sandflies. They are found in cracks of walls where they breed and lay their eggs and in mud houses,” Dr Pradeip Umarigar, health officer, Surat Municipal Corporation, told HT.

Chandipura virus symptoms

Initial symptoms often include sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, and muscle pain. As the infection advances, it can lead to altered consciousness, seizures, and in severe cases, coma and death. The virus’s ability to cause rapid neurological deterioration makes early detection and treatment crucial for patient survival.

Diagnosis of Chandipura virus infection can be challenging due to its similarity with other viral encephalitis cases.

“The virus proves most dangerous for children under the age of 15 as their immunity against viral infections is very low. The initial symptoms include high-grade fever which is very common, and hence, its early detection becomes difficult. Other symptoms include severe headache and muscle pain. The virus infects the brain. Once infected, patients can deteriorate quickly, sometimes within hours of symptom onset,” said Dr Umarigar.

First identified in 1965 in Chandipura, a village in Maharashtra, India, the CHPV virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and is closely related to the vesicular stomatitis virus. It is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected sandflies, although other insects may also play a role in its spread. The virus has been sporadically reported in various parts of India, with previous outbreaks occurring in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Laboratory confirmation typically involves serological tests, virus isolation, or molecular techniques such as reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). The NIV in Pune, India, plays a crucial role in confirming suspected cases, as seen in the Gujarat outbreak.

Of the 12 earliest patients admitted to GMERS Himmatnagar Hospital, where the outbreak was identified, six died in early July. Notably, from the batch of the seven earliest patients, the hospital sent six samples, excluding the first patient, to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Of these samples, only one tested positive, while all others came back negative.

Treatment

Treatment for Chandipura virus infection is primarily supportive, focusing on managing symptoms and complications. There is currently no specific antiviral therapy available, hence its prevention and early intervention become very essential. In severe cases, patients may require intensive care, including mechanical ventilation and management of cerebral oedema.

“A challenging aspect of the Chandipura virus (CHPV) is its ability to persist in sand flies, allowing it to survive through the winter and re-emerge under favourable conditions,” said a health department official.

Prevention strategies for the Chandipura virus focus on reducing exposure to sand flies and other potential vectors. This includes spraying insecticide, and insecticide-treated bed nets, applying insect repellents, wearing protective clothing, and improving sanitation to reduce breeding sites for vectors, said officials.