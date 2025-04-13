Explosion in fireworks plant in Andhra's Anakapalli, 8 workers killed

At least eight workers died after an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Sunday, authorities said. The explosion occurred in a firework manufacturing plant in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district.(Representational Image)

More details awaited.

Earlier this month, a similar incident happened in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, where, as per authorities, seven people were killed after a blast at a firecrackers factory led to a blaze and collapse of parts of the building.

The incident took place at the unit located near Deesa town.

As per preliminary information, a blast at the factory, located in an industrial area, led to a fire and collapse of parts of the building, leaving several persons trapped in the rubble, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deesa, Neha Panchal said.