Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Explosion in fireworks plant in Andhra's Anakapalli, 8 workers killed

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2025 03:49 PM IST

At least six workers died after an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district,

At least eight workers died after an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Sunday, authorities said.

The explosion occurred in a firework manufacturing plant in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district.(Representational Image)
The explosion occurred in a firework manufacturing plant in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district.(Representational Image)

More details awaited.

Earlier this month, a similar incident happened in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, where, as per authorities, seven people were killed after a blast at a firecrackers factory led to a blaze and collapse of parts of the building.

The incident took place at the unit located near Deesa town.

As per preliminary information, a blast at the factory, located in an industrial area, led to a fire and collapse of parts of the building, leaving several persons trapped in the rubble, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deesa, Neha Panchal said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Explosion in fireworks plant in Andhra's Anakapalli, 8 workers killed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On