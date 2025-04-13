Pawan Kalyan, his son back in India after Singapore fire incident

Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan is back in India with his son Mark Shankar after the child suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in Singapore last week, reported India Today. Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar sustained some injuries in the fire mishap but has recovered now.(X/@PawanismNetwork)

A video of Pawan Kalyan carrying his son at an airport has emerged on social media. He is also accompanied by his wife Anna Lezhneva and daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova. The video is of Hyderabad Airport, the report said.

Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar sustained some injuries in a fire mishap that happened in his school in Singapore last week on April 8, Jana Sena Party said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to the post, the fire reportedly caused injuries to Shankar’s hands and legs. He also inhaled smoke, resulting in respiratory discomfort.

"Mark Shankar, the younger son of Mr. Pawan Kalyan who was caught in a fire at school •Injuries to arms and legs... Treatment in hospital (sic)," the party said in its post on X.

When the incident happened, Pawan Kalyan was on an official tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. Along with brother Chiranjeevi and sister-in-law Surekha, he flew to Singapore on Tuesday night.

Four Indian migrant workers were honoured by the Singapore government for saving the lives of 16 minors and six adults from the fire that broke out in Mark Shankar’s school. Shankar was one of the children rescued by them, reported PTI.

The workers were working at a site right opposite the building where the fire broke out. When the workers noticed thick smoke coming out of the building, they grabbed a scaffold from their workplace and used it along with a ladder to rescue the children and the six adults, the report added.

The building staff and other migrant workers also helped in the rescue efforts. The children were placed on the window ledge by the building staff before they were brought down to safety by the workers one by one, the report said. While reacting to the situation swiftly, the workers did not even clip on a safety harness to prioritise children’s safety. By the time Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived, the workers had rescued 10 children.

Unfortunately, the fire claimed 22 lives, including 16 children and six adults.

The migrant workers - Inderjit Singh, Subramanian Saranraj, Nagarajan Anbarasan and Sivasami Vijayaraj - received the Friends of ACE coins from the Singapore’s Manpower Ministry’s Assurance, Care and Engagement (Ace) Group for their bravery.