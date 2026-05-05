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High impact blast outside BSF headquarters triggers panic in Jalandhar, investigation underway

The locals told police that they heard loud thud of the explosion generated from a two wheelers, which immediately caught fire.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 10:17 pm IST
By Navrajdeep Singh
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A high-impact explosion occurred in a two wheeler outside Punjab Frontier headquarters of Border Security Force (BSF) in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening.

The scooter was completely gutted in the explosion.(HT photo)

The blast that occurred around 8pm triggered panic on the busiest road outside BSF headquarters in the Punjab city that connects the main city with the Amritsar-New Delhi national highway.

The reasons behind the blast are yet to be ascertained.

The impact of the explosion could be gauged from the fact that the debris of the Honda Activa scattered few meters around the crime scene, besides damaging traffic lights pole.

Jalandhar commissionerate police have cordoned off the whole area, as senior police officials along with forensic experts, dog and bomb squad reached the spot for extensive investigation.

The locals told police that they heard loud thud of the explosion generated from a two wheelers, which immediately caught fire.

Jalandhar Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the investigation has been initiated as prima facie, no foul play or evidences of use of any sort of explosives have come to fore as of now.

“The driver told that he was coming back to after delivery an order in BSF headquarters when the explosion took place,” an official said.

The incident put the security agencies into tizzy as Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit Jalandhar during his Shukrana Yatra on Wednesday and is going to stay at his official residence in old Baradari.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

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