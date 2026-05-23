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Exporters flag severe impact of US tariffs and West Asia crisis

Industry representatives stressed that the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US was crucial for ensuring “long-term trade predictability”

Published on: May 23, 2026 03:38 pm IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
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Exporters and industry bodies on Friday told a parliamentary committee that US tariffs and trade barriers have severely affected key sectors in India, while the ongoing West Asia crisis has increased freight costs, shipping time and insurance expenses, supply chain delays, and mounting pressure on export margins.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. (REUTERS/Majid Asgaripour/WANA)

Industry representatives also stressed that the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the United States was crucial for ensuring “long-term trade predictability”.

The submissions were made before the Parliamentary standing committee on commerce, led by Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen.

“The future trajectory of India–US trade relations will depend significantly on the successful conclusion of a balanced BTA, greater stability in US trade policy, India’s manufacturing competitiveness, continued supply-chain diversification away from China and geopolitical stability in West Asia and Eurasia,” the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) said in its note to the panel.

Also Read:PM Modi, President Trump hold 40-minute phone conversation; discuss West Asia war, bilateral relations

“India–US trade relations are therefore entering a phase characterised simultaneously by strategic cooperation and transactional trade bargaining,” it added. FIEO said sectors such as engineering goods, steel and aluminium, textiles, auto components and pharmaceuticals have been hit by lack of predictability in US trade policy, frequent tariff reviews, product reclassification risks, non-tariff barriers and tighter rules-of-origin scrutiny.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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