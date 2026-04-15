PM Modi, President Trump hold 40-minute phone conversation; discuss West Asia war, bilateral relations

US President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the West Asia crisis, including efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and to review bilateral cooperation in different sectors, with US ambassador Sergio Gor saying several “big ticket” deals are in the pipeline between the two sides. Asked if the US had sought India’s help to reopen the waterway, ambassador Sergio Gor replied: “I don’t want to say we sought help, but it was more of an update call.” (Mohd Zakir/HT FILE PHOTO)

This was the third phone call this year between the two leaders, who had spoken earlier about a bilateral trade deal in February and the West Asia conflict last month. India has pushed for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to end the war, which has impacted the supply of energy and other key commodities such as fertilisers because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas,” Modi said on social media after the call.

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“We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he said.

40-minutes phone call Shortly after the phone call that lasted almost 40 minutes, Gor, a close aide of Trump, told a small group of reporters that the President provided Modi an update on the situation in West Asia, especially efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He contended that Iran was holding the whole world “hostage” by closing the waterway and all countries, including India, will benefit from its reopening.

“They did talk about the blockade and the importance of [the strait] reopening as soon as possible. Frankly, this whole region, this whole world is suffering because of this. Why should one country be able to turn off the lights anywhere else in the world? It’s unfair, it needs to stop, and the US is determined to make that happen.”

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Asked if the US had sought India’s help to reopen the waterway, he replied: “I don’t want to say we sought help, but it was more of an update call.”

Gor said it is for India to decide whether to play a role in negotiations to end the war in West Asia, though the US believes “many other countries” can take part in this process. His comments came against the backdrop of Pakistan brokering the first face-to-face talks between Iran and the US in 47 years over the weekend, though the negotiations ended without any breakthrough. “Right now, there’s only one country that is holding the Strait of Hormuz hostage.So, of course, we welcome all parties to encourage that to reopen. These are international waters. No country should be able to…blockade the whole world.”

In the bilateral context, Gor said the two sides discussed several “big ticket items”, including a deal on energy, that are expected to be finalised in time for US secretary of state Marco Rubio’s visit to India in May. He also said the US is looking forward to a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting during this visit.

Gor responded to a specific question on whether the stalled bilateral trade deal figured in the conversation between Trump and Modi by saying the discussions “focused on several big ticket items” to be announced “over the next few days or next few weeks”.

“We actually have some incredible deals that we’re hoping to finalise in time for [secretary of state Rubio’s visit at the end of May,” Gor said. “In terms of some of the deals that might get announced soon, it’ll be related to energy, it’ll be related to some other items, but stay tuned.”

Gor didn’t go into details about a possible visit to India by Trump or the holding of the much-delayed Quad Leaders Summit, and only said the focus is on Rubio’s visit. “India’s vitally important to us. It’s an incredible partner. The President has an incredible relationship with your Prime Minister…If you look at secretary Rubio, he does not travel much because he’s full-time at the White House. So the fact that he is coming over here shows the level of importance that the US gives to India,” he said.

Asked about the India-specific waiver of US sanctions on buying Russian oil and operations at Iran’s Chabahar port, which are set to end this month, Gor said: “I don’t want to give anything out too prematurely, but, obviously, at some point there will be decisions made on those.”

Gor also said Trump ended the call to Modi by saying: “I just want you to know we all love you.”

India and the US are currently engaged in rebuilding their ties after a period of unprecedented strains last year over 50% tariffs levied by Trump on Indian exports, including a 25% levy over buying Russian energy. The tariffs were slashed after Trump and Modi announced progress towards a bilateral trade deal in February.