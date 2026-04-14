Why did Donald Trump delete his ‘Jesus-like’ AI image? Here’s what we know

A controversial social media post by Donald Trump depicting himself in a Jesus-like role was removed after triggering criticism, including from some of his own supporters. The AI-generated image, shared on Truth Social, showed Trump appearing to heal a sick man, which drew comparisons to religious depictions of Jesus Christ. The episode adds to a series of social media controversies linked to Trump’s online activity. (Donald Trump/ Truth Social)

The post came just hours after Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV over his stance on the Iran conflict.

Why was the post deleted? The image sparked backlash from across the political spectrum, including conservative and Christian voices typically aligned with Trump. Critics described the imagery as inappropriate and offensive, arguing it crossed a line.

Prominent conservative figures publicly condemned the post.

Christian activist Sean Feucht called for it to be taken down immediately, while commentator Riley Gaines wrote that “God shall not be mocked.”

Also Read: Trump refuses to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, calls him 'wrong' on US-Iran war

The removal appears to have been driven by criticism surrounding the image. Trump told reporters, as cited by the BBC, that he viewed the image differently, saying it was “supposed to be as a doctor making people better,” rather than a religious portrayal.

He later told CBS News that the post was deleted because he “didn’t want to have anybody be confused,” acknowledging that “people were confused” by the imagery.

The episode adds to a series of social media controversies linked to Trump’s online activity. Earlier incidents, including posts later removed by his team, have drawn criticism and required damage control from the White House.

Also Read: It's Trump vs the Pope over US-Iran war, ‘support of God’ at its centre | Explained

Despite the criticism, Trump did not apologise for the post. He defended his broader actions and reiterated his disagreements with Pope Leo, particularly over the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV found support in Iran on Tuesday after his assertive “no fear” remark amid the ongoing feud with Trump. Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, backed Pope Leo XIV through an X post, honoring his “fearless stand”.